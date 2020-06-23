All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 723 4th St East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
723 4th St East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 4th St East

723 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

723 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
723 4th St East Available 04/01/19 Recently Remodeled 2 bedroom Home Home in Saint Paul - This 2 bedroom home was completely remodeled just over a year ago. The home has new hardwood floors, paint, cabinets, and GRANITE countertops to name a few things. It's a clean and cozy home with laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Off-street parking and shed for extra storage included as well.

This home is located just seconds from downtown St.Paul, CHS Field, Mississippi Market, Dancing Goat Coffee Shop, Metro State University, and multiple bus lines.

You also have easy access onto 35-E, 94 and HWY 52.

Tenants are responsible for utilities.

Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.

This a Black Bridge property so making your living experience great is at the top of our list. Online access allows for easy rent payment transactions and maintenance scheduling.

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 600 +
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

(RLNE4650354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 4th St East have any available units?
723 4th St East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 4th St East have?
Some of 723 4th St East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 4th St East currently offering any rent specials?
723 4th St East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 4th St East pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 4th St East is pet friendly.
Does 723 4th St East offer parking?
No, 723 4th St East does not offer parking.
Does 723 4th St East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 4th St East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 4th St East have a pool?
No, 723 4th St East does not have a pool.
Does 723 4th St East have accessible units?
No, 723 4th St East does not have accessible units.
Does 723 4th St East have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 4th St East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law