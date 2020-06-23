Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

723 4th St East Available 04/01/19 Recently Remodeled 2 bedroom Home Home in Saint Paul - This 2 bedroom home was completely remodeled just over a year ago. The home has new hardwood floors, paint, cabinets, and GRANITE countertops to name a few things. It's a clean and cozy home with laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Off-street parking and shed for extra storage included as well.



This home is located just seconds from downtown St.Paul, CHS Field, Mississippi Market, Dancing Goat Coffee Shop, Metro State University, and multiple bus lines.



You also have easy access onto 35-E, 94 and HWY 52.



Tenants are responsible for utilities.



Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.



This a Black Bridge property so making your living experience great is at the top of our list. Online access allows for easy rent payment transactions and maintenance scheduling.



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 600 +

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



(RLNE4650354)