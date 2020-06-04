All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:58 PM

695 South Canton Street

695 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

695 Canton Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this wonderfully remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom main floor duplex unit that features a beautifully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Beautiful hardwood floors, a front porch, a private basement with a washer and dryer, central air, and a one car garage are just a few other great features of this property!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/brBCRLk3Obs

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 South Canton Street have any available units?
695 South Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 South Canton Street have?
Some of 695 South Canton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 South Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
695 South Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 South Canton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 South Canton Street is pet friendly.
Does 695 South Canton Street offer parking?
Yes, 695 South Canton Street offers parking.
Does 695 South Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 South Canton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 South Canton Street have a pool?
No, 695 South Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 695 South Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 695 South Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 695 South Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 South Canton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

