695 South Canton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this wonderfully remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom main floor duplex unit that features a beautifully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Beautiful hardwood floors, a front porch, a private basement with a washer and dryer, central air, and a one car garage are just a few other great features of this property!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/brBCRLk3Obs



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.