67 Cook Ave West

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom off Maryland and Rice Street - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!



This home is on a quiet street and has a fenced in yard, front porch and a 1 car detached garage in the back alley. Inside on the main floor is a 1/2 bath with a large dining room, living room and kitchen. The upstairs host the two bedroom and the full bathroom.



Laundry is on site located off of the kitchen on the main level. This property is just south of Maryland and east of Rice street which is close enough to the highway to get anywhere quickly and near the diverse set of restaurants and shops on Rice street. Don't forget to go to Mama Mia's pizza which has been voted best in St Paul!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.



This home has a fenced in yard, but is not pet-friendly, sorry. Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



