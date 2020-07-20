All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

67 Cook Ave West

67 Cook Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

67 Cook Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom off Maryland and Rice Street - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!

This home is on a quiet street and has a fenced in yard, front porch and a 1 car detached garage in the back alley. Inside on the main floor is a 1/2 bath with a large dining room, living room and kitchen. The upstairs host the two bedroom and the full bathroom.

Laundry is on site located off of the kitchen on the main level. This property is just south of Maryland and east of Rice street which is close enough to the highway to get anywhere quickly and near the diverse set of restaurants and shops on Rice street. Don't forget to go to Mama Mia's pizza which has been voted best in St Paul!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

This home has a fenced in yard, but is not pet-friendly, sorry. Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Cook Ave West have any available units?
67 Cook Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Cook Ave West have?
Some of 67 Cook Ave West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Cook Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
67 Cook Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Cook Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Cook Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 67 Cook Ave West offer parking?
Yes, 67 Cook Ave West offers parking.
Does 67 Cook Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Cook Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Cook Ave West have a pool?
No, 67 Cook Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 67 Cook Ave West have accessible units?
No, 67 Cook Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Cook Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Cook Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
