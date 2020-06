Amenities

pet friendly

661 Bedford Street Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath single family home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath single family home for rent!

Available July 1st!

Tenant pays all bills

Huge fenced in yard!

Minutes Away from Weida and Swede park!

Requirements:

2.5 times the rent

600 credit score or above

No criminal Background history

If you are interested please email at Starmax.leasing@gmail.com, thanks!



