St. Paul, MN
656 Iowa Ave W
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

656 Iowa Ave W

656 Iowa Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

656 Iowa Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Side by side duplex available to rent Oct. 1st located in a beautiful neighborhood in St. Paul. The sunny living room greets you as you come in the front door. Just a short walk down the central hallway from the living room is the kitchen. Directly across the Kitchen is the bathroom and just down the hall on either side are the 2 bedrooms. The lower level has room that can be used for a family room or playroom. This great duplex also comes with a 1 car garage. This unit is available for October 1, 2019.

Tenant pays gas, electric, and trash. Owner takes care of lawn and snow removal of driveway. $40 non refundable application fee per adult. $50 if ever lived out of Minnesota. 1 year lease NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Iowa Ave W have any available units?
656 Iowa Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 656 Iowa Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
656 Iowa Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Iowa Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 656 Iowa Ave W offers parking.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W have a pool?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W have accessible units?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Iowa Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Iowa Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
