656 Iowa Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Side by side duplex available to rent Oct. 1st located in a beautiful neighborhood in St. Paul. The sunny living room greets you as you come in the front door. Just a short walk down the central hallway from the living room is the kitchen. Directly across the Kitchen is the bathroom and just down the hall on either side are the 2 bedrooms. The lower level has room that can be used for a family room or playroom. This great duplex also comes with a 1 car garage. This unit is available for October 1, 2019.



Tenant pays gas, electric, and trash. Owner takes care of lawn and snow removal of driveway. $40 non refundable application fee per adult. $50 if ever lived out of Minnesota. 1 year lease NO PETS!!