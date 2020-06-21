All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 646 Van Buren Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
646 Van Buren Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

646 Van Buren Ave.

646 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

646 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to Everything! - Another great listing from Chris and Housing Hub!

This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom house features hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, dining room, a spacious front porch, off-street parking, and on-site laundry.

This house is located just minutes to Downtown St. Paul and Downtown Minneapolis, area colleges and universities, and Como Park. Enjoy the convenience of nearby public transportation, shopping, and restaurants.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Our Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Don't miss this great house in a great location!

Grab the address and contact Chris (612) 258-2874 for a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE4519011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Van Buren Ave. have any available units?
646 Van Buren Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 Van Buren Ave. have?
Some of 646 Van Buren Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Van Buren Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
646 Van Buren Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Van Buren Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 Van Buren Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 646 Van Buren Ave. offer parking?
No, 646 Van Buren Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 646 Van Buren Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Van Buren Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Van Buren Ave. have a pool?
No, 646 Van Buren Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 646 Van Buren Ave. have accessible units?
No, 646 Van Buren Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Van Buren Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Van Buren Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law