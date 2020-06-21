646 Van Buren Ave.

Amenities

3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to Everything! - Another great listing from Chris and Housing Hub!



This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom house features hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, dining room, a spacious front porch, off-street parking, and on-site laundry.



This house is located just minutes to Downtown St. Paul and Downtown Minneapolis, area colleges and universities, and Como Park. Enjoy the convenience of nearby public transportation, shopping, and restaurants.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Our Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Don't miss this great house in a great location!



Grab the address and contact Chris (612) 258-2874 for a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



