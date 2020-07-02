All apartments in St. Paul
582 Hall Avenue

Location

582 Hall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice home with a great back yard. Nice area, huge home with hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Hall Avenue have any available units?
582 Hall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 Hall Avenue have?
Some of 582 Hall Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Hall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
582 Hall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Hall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 582 Hall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 582 Hall Avenue offer parking?
No, 582 Hall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 582 Hall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 582 Hall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Hall Avenue have a pool?
No, 582 Hall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 582 Hall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 582 Hall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Hall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 582 Hall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

