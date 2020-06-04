All apartments in St. Paul
554 Syndicate Street North

Location

554 Syndicate Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f5410b013 ---- Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in St. Paul. AVAILABLE 8/1!!!! This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -4 Seasons Porch -Neutral Wall Color Making It Easier to Make This Home Yours -Light Airy Open Feel -Kitchen Featuring Unique Butcher Block Counters -Washer & Dryer In Unit -1 Stall Detached Garage -1 Block From Green Line Lightrail -Across The Street From Playground/Park -Easy Access to HWY 94, Downtown St.Paul and Downtown Minneapolis Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today. Additional Terms: ??????1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, lawn and snow care with personal tools (shovel provided), phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee small dogs only please. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Syndicate Street North have any available units?
554 Syndicate Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Syndicate Street North have?
Some of 554 Syndicate Street North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Syndicate Street North currently offering any rent specials?
554 Syndicate Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Syndicate Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Syndicate Street North is pet friendly.
Does 554 Syndicate Street North offer parking?
Yes, 554 Syndicate Street North offers parking.
Does 554 Syndicate Street North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Syndicate Street North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Syndicate Street North have a pool?
No, 554 Syndicate Street North does not have a pool.
Does 554 Syndicate Street North have accessible units?
No, 554 Syndicate Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Syndicate Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Syndicate Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

