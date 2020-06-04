554 Syndicate Street North

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f5410b013 ---- Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in St. Paul. AVAILABLE 8/1!!!! This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -4 Seasons Porch -Neutral Wall Color Making It Easier to Make This Home Yours -Light Airy Open Feel -Kitchen Featuring Unique Butcher Block Counters -Washer & Dryer In Unit -1 Stall Detached Garage -1 Block From Green Line Lightrail -Across The Street From Playground/Park -Easy Access to HWY 94, Downtown St.Paul and Downtown Minneapolis Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today. Additional Terms: ??????1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, lawn and snow care with personal tools (shovel provided), phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee small dogs only please. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds