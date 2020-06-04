All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 544 Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
544 Ashland Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

544 Ashland Avenue

544 West Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

544 West Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Another high demand Renters Warehouse listing in St Paul! This updated 1000 sq. ft. unique 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex feels like a home. This unit comes complete with stainless appliances, gas range, butcher block counter tops, hardwood floors, huge loft, washer/dryer, private deck and more. Perfect for the executive working couple or someone looking for a maintenance free home in a great neighborhood. Call this place home today for only $1700 per month. Tenant only pays electric. No PETS! $55 application fee per adult. 544 Ashland Avenue St. Paul, MN 55102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
544 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 544 Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
544 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 544 Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 544 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 544 Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 544 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 544 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 544 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 544 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law