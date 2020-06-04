Amenities

Another high demand Renters Warehouse listing in St Paul! This updated 1000 sq. ft. unique 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex feels like a home. This unit comes complete with stainless appliances, gas range, butcher block counter tops, hardwood floors, huge loft, washer/dryer, private deck and more. Perfect for the executive working couple or someone looking for a maintenance free home in a great neighborhood. Call this place home today for only $1700 per month. Tenant only pays electric. No PETS! $55 application fee per adult. 544 Ashland Avenue St. Paul, MN 55102