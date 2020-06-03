All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

540 Lexington Ave N

540 Lexington Pkwy N · No Longer Available
Location

540 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
540 Lexington Ave N Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Hardwood 3 bedroom in Great St.Paul Location-Light Rail - More pictures to come!

540 Lexington Ave N is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of St. Paul. Seconds from the Light Rail, Target, Allianz Field, area Colleges and Universities and hundreds of retail/restaurants. This home has hardwood with large living and dining room areas. All 3 bedrooms and bathroom are located on upper level with a great 3 season porch off back of home. Great space in basement that is finished and laundry room with good storage. This home has off street parking and a 1 car garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow. Please no pets.

Call Ryan for more info or a showing. This one never lasts long!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 600+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Lexington Ave N have any available units?
540 Lexington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 540 Lexington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
540 Lexington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Lexington Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 540 Lexington Ave N offers parking.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N have a pool?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Lexington Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Lexington Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
