Amenities
540 Lexington Ave N Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Hardwood 3 bedroom in Great St.Paul Location-Light Rail - More pictures to come!
540 Lexington Ave N is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of St. Paul. Seconds from the Light Rail, Target, Allianz Field, area Colleges and Universities and hundreds of retail/restaurants. This home has hardwood with large living and dining room areas. All 3 bedrooms and bathroom are located on upper level with a great 3 season porch off back of home. Great space in basement that is finished and laundry room with good storage. This home has off street parking and a 1 car garage.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow. Please no pets.
Call Ryan for more info or a showing. This one never lasts long!
651-955-7790
Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com
Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 600+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5078421)