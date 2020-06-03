Amenities

540 Lexington Ave N Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Hardwood 3 bedroom in Great St.Paul Location-Light Rail - More pictures to come!



540 Lexington Ave N is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of St. Paul. Seconds from the Light Rail, Target, Allianz Field, area Colleges and Universities and hundreds of retail/restaurants. This home has hardwood with large living and dining room areas. All 3 bedrooms and bathroom are located on upper level with a great 3 season porch off back of home. Great space in basement that is finished and laundry room with good storage. This home has off street parking and a 1 car garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow. Please no pets.



Call Ryan for more info or a showing. This one never lasts long!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 600+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



No Pets Allowed



