539 Michigan St. - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This upper level unit has just received some fresh updates! Features include hardwood floors and lots of natural sunlight, along with new paint throughout. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and lots of room for dining. Enter the large master bedroom through wonderful french doors. There's a second bedroom or can function as an office (no closet). The remodeled bathroom has a modern feel with an open vanity and slate floors and shower surround. Relax on the private porch on the back of the unit, or on the shared, covered one in the front. Large shared laundry in the basement. One stall in detached garage included. Window AC Unit also included. St. Paul School District.



Lease Terms:

$1395 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. ALL Utilities are included as well as snow removal. Tenant is ONLY responsible for lawn care. Pets 40 lbs and under may be considered along with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great remodeled duplex in convenient St. Paul location!