Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
539 Michigan St. - 2
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

539 Michigan St. - 2

539 West Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

539 West Michigan Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This upper level unit has just received some fresh updates! Features include hardwood floors and lots of natural sunlight, along with new paint throughout. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and lots of room for dining. Enter the large master bedroom through wonderful french doors. There's a second bedroom or can function as an office (no closet). The remodeled bathroom has a modern feel with an open vanity and slate floors and shower surround. Relax on the private porch on the back of the unit, or on the shared, covered one in the front. Large shared laundry in the basement. One stall in detached garage included. Window AC Unit also included. St. Paul School District.

Lease Terms:
$1395 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. ALL Utilities are included as well as snow removal. Tenant is ONLY responsible for lawn care. Pets 40 lbs and under may be considered along with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great remodeled duplex in convenient St. Paul location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have any available units?
539 Michigan St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have?
Some of 539 Michigan St. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Michigan St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
539 Michigan St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Michigan St. - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Michigan St. - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 539 Michigan St. - 2 offers parking.
Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Michigan St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 539 Michigan St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 539 Michigan St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Michigan St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Michigan St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
