Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

514 View St. Available 08/01/19 Charming, Clean 4 bedroom West 7th Gem!! - Another gorgeous listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



This 4 bedroom home sits in the heart of the classic West 7th Neighborhood with all new hardwood floors throughout. There are 3 bedrooms all upstairs with a beautiful bathroom with separate tub and shower. On the main level is a bedroom, dining room, living room and two large closets with the remodeled kitchen that has new appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Downstairs you have room for storage and the washer and Dryer.



A large yard fenced in yard on the corner lot has plenty of opportunity for landscaping beauty. There's also a detached garage and driveway to keep those cars off the streets. This house also has central air conditioning...do not miss out on this house!!



Just blocks away from award winning restaurants, shopping, and very short drive to downtown St. Paul. Very easy access to the highway will get you anywhere you need to go and there are plenty of beautiful St. Paul parks within walking distance.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



