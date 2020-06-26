All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 514 View St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
514 View St.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

514 View St.

514 View Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

514 View Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
514 View St. Available 08/01/19 Charming, Clean 4 bedroom West 7th Gem!! - Another gorgeous listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!

This 4 bedroom home sits in the heart of the classic West 7th Neighborhood with all new hardwood floors throughout. There are 3 bedrooms all upstairs with a beautiful bathroom with separate tub and shower. On the main level is a bedroom, dining room, living room and two large closets with the remodeled kitchen that has new appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Downstairs you have room for storage and the washer and Dryer.

A large yard fenced in yard on the corner lot has plenty of opportunity for landscaping beauty. There's also a detached garage and driveway to keep those cars off the streets. This house also has central air conditioning...do not miss out on this house!!

Just blocks away from award winning restaurants, shopping, and very short drive to downtown St. Paul. Very easy access to the highway will get you anywhere you need to go and there are plenty of beautiful St. Paul parks within walking distance.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2666338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 View St. have any available units?
514 View St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 View St. have?
Some of 514 View St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 View St. currently offering any rent specials?
514 View St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 View St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 View St. is pet friendly.
Does 514 View St. offer parking?
Yes, 514 View St. offers parking.
Does 514 View St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 View St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 View St. have a pool?
No, 514 View St. does not have a pool.
Does 514 View St. have accessible units?
No, 514 View St. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 View St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 View St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law