481 W Edmund Ave -2

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3BR. Near downtown St. Paul In a 4 plex house near Capital! Nice wood cabinets, carpet, and linoleum floors. Has a large kitchen with a pantry.

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $250 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off street parking in back.

Laundry: None/No hook-ups.

Appliances: refrigerator, stove, oven/range.

2nd floor

Tenant pay their entire Xcel bill, which is in their own name plus pay 50% of the water/trash bill.