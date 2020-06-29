All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 481 W Edmund Ave -2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
481 W Edmund Ave -2
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

481 W Edmund Ave -2

481 Edmund Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

481 Edmund Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3BR. Near downtown St. Paul In a 4 plex house near Capital! Nice wood cabinets, carpet, and linoleum floors. Has a large kitchen with a pantry.
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $250 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking in back.
Laundry: None/No hook-ups.
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, oven/range.
2nd floor
Tenant pay their entire Xcel bill, which is in their own name plus pay 50% of the water/trash bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have any available units?
481 W Edmund Ave -2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have?
Some of 481 W Edmund Ave -2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 W Edmund Ave -2 currently offering any rent specials?
481 W Edmund Ave -2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 W Edmund Ave -2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 is pet friendly.
Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 offer parking?
Yes, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 offers parking.
Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have a pool?
No, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 does not have a pool.
Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have accessible units?
No, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 does not have accessible units.
Does 481 W Edmund Ave -2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 W Edmund Ave -2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law