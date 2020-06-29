481 W Edmund Ave -2

Amenities
Spacious 3BR. Near downtown St. Paul In a 4 plex house near Capital! Nice wood cabinets, carpet, and linoleum floors. Has a large kitchen with a pantry.
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $250 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking in back.
Laundry: None/No hook-ups.
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, oven/range.
2nd floor
Tenant pay their entire Xcel bill, which is in their own name plus pay 50% of the water/trash bill.