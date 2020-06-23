Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

411 Eichenwald St. Available 02/01/19 Massive 4 Bedroom Home in St. Paul - This 4 bedroom home was just spruced up with new paint throughout! There have been some improvements to bathrooms and lighting as well. This is a large single family home with 3 bedrooms up and 1 on main level. The home has 2 full bathrooms, one on each level. Spacious living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Good sized kitchen with ample cabinet storage. Clean unfinished basement with laundry and a ton of storage. This home has well kept detached garage for storage and off street parking. 411 Eichenwald also comes with a large front porch and room for grilling in the backyard.



This home is located just seconds from downtown St.Paul, CHS Field, Mississippi Market, Dancing Goat Coffee Shop, Metro State University, and multiple bus lines.



You also have easy access onto 35-E, 94 and HWY 52.



Tenants are responsible for utilities.



Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.



This a Black Bridge property so making your living experience great is at the top of our list. Online access allows for easy rent payment transactions and maintenance scheduling.



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 600 +

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



(RLNE4655924)