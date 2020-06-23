All apartments in St. Paul
411 Eichenwald St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Eichenwald St.

411 Eichenwald Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Eichenwald Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
411 Eichenwald St. Available 02/01/19 Massive 4 Bedroom Home in St. Paul - This 4 bedroom home was just spruced up with new paint throughout! There have been some improvements to bathrooms and lighting as well. This is a large single family home with 3 bedrooms up and 1 on main level. The home has 2 full bathrooms, one on each level. Spacious living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Good sized kitchen with ample cabinet storage. Clean unfinished basement with laundry and a ton of storage. This home has well kept detached garage for storage and off street parking. 411 Eichenwald also comes with a large front porch and room for grilling in the backyard.

This home is located just seconds from downtown St.Paul, CHS Field, Mississippi Market, Dancing Goat Coffee Shop, Metro State University, and multiple bus lines.

You also have easy access onto 35-E, 94 and HWY 52.

Tenants are responsible for utilities.

Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.

This a Black Bridge property so making your living experience great is at the top of our list. Online access allows for easy rent payment transactions and maintenance scheduling.

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 600 +
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

(RLNE4655924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Eichenwald St. have any available units?
411 Eichenwald St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Eichenwald St. have?
Some of 411 Eichenwald St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Eichenwald St. currently offering any rent specials?
411 Eichenwald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Eichenwald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Eichenwald St. is pet friendly.
Does 411 Eichenwald St. offer parking?
Yes, 411 Eichenwald St. does offer parking.
Does 411 Eichenwald St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Eichenwald St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Eichenwald St. have a pool?
No, 411 Eichenwald St. does not have a pool.
Does 411 Eichenwald St. have accessible units?
No, 411 Eichenwald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Eichenwald St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Eichenwald St. does not have units with dishwashers.
