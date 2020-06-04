All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

382 Curtice St E

382 Curtice Street East · No Longer Available
Location

382 Curtice Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Clean and well kept home located in a convenient neighborhood in the Bluff Park area. This home features 2BR/1BA with newish refrigerator and stove. Nice deck off the dining area. 1-car single detached garage. Easy access to S Robert Street and Hwy 52.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

