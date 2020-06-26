307 Osceola Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5afe334037 ---- Pet friendly 3 bed/1 bath single family home in St. Paul! $200 off First Month\'s Rent if lease signed by 5/31! Check out this charming 3bed/1bath house on Osceola Ave. This adorable gem has hardwood floors and a cute deck in the back. Don\'t miss it! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/5afe334037