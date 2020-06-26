All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 307 Osceola Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
307 Osceola Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

307 Osceola Ave

307 Osceola Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

307 Osceola Ave S, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5afe334037 ---- Pet friendly 3 bed/1 bath single family home in St. Paul! $200 off First Month\'s Rent if lease signed by 5/31! Check out this charming 3bed/1bath house on Osceola Ave. This adorable gem has hardwood floors and a cute deck in the back. Don\'t miss it! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/5afe334037

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Osceola Ave have any available units?
307 Osceola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Osceola Ave have?
Some of 307 Osceola Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Osceola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
307 Osceola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Osceola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Osceola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 307 Osceola Ave offer parking?
No, 307 Osceola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 307 Osceola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Osceola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Osceola Ave have a pool?
No, 307 Osceola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 307 Osceola Ave have accessible units?
No, 307 Osceola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Osceola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Osceola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law