Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

300 Marshall Ave Apt 6

300 Marshall Avenue · (612) 245-0088
Location

300 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Marketed by licensed Bridge Realty agent. This beautifully renovated Cathedral Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has every modern upgrade coupled with the character of the 1900's. The condo is self-managed and there are only 7 units in the entire building! All utilities included except Electric ($80/mo) and wifi and cable! 2 portable A/C units cool the space and will stay with property.

Large windows surround the living room and allow natural light during the day. During the evening a stunning electric fireplace will warm you up on cooler evenings. There are higher ceilings, refinished hardwood floors and two large bedrooms throughout. One bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed which will stay and professional built-in closet organizers in both. The kitchen has brand new quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and remodeled cabinets in 2018. Both baths have been completely updated. The main bath has a refinished claw foot tub/shower and the 2nd bath has a completely remodeled tile shower surround. There is a large pantry/mudroom off of the kitchen which as access to the back private deck and parking area entrance. 1 assigned uncovered parking spot included. A second street permit can be purchased for $15. Please call 612.245.0088 for a showing. 1 Small dog permitted with a $500 pet fee ($300 non-refundable) and have access to community fenced-in backyard. Long-term lease special! $40 in-state application fee/adult;$60 out of state fee. Walking distance to St. Paul WA Frost, Mississippi Market, Red Cow, French Hen, Solo's and more! Call 612.245.0088 for a private showing and minimum qualifications. Professionally managed by New Concepts. Minimum 580 credit, no UD's and 3x gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have any available units?
300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have?
Some of 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 does offer parking.
Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Marshall Ave Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
