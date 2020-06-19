300 Marshall Ave Apt 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Marketed by licensed Bridge Realty agent. This beautifully renovated Cathedral Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has every modern upgrade coupled with the character of the 1900's. The condo is self-managed and there are only 7 units in the entire building! All utilities included except Electric ($80/mo) and wifi and cable! 2 portable A/C units cool the space and will stay with property.



Large windows surround the living room and allow natural light during the day. During the evening a stunning electric fireplace will warm you up on cooler evenings. There are higher ceilings, refinished hardwood floors and two large bedrooms throughout. One bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed which will stay and professional built-in closet organizers in both. The kitchen has brand new quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and remodeled cabinets in 2018. Both baths have been completely updated. The main bath has a refinished claw foot tub/shower and the 2nd bath has a completely remodeled tile shower surround. There is a large pantry/mudroom off of the kitchen which as access to the back private deck and parking area entrance. 1 assigned uncovered parking spot included. A second street permit can be purchased for $15. Please call 612.245.0088 for a showing. 1 Small dog permitted with a $500 pet fee ($300 non-refundable) and have access to community fenced-in backyard. Long-term lease special! $40 in-state application fee/adult;$60 out of state fee. Walking distance to St. Paul WA Frost, Mississippi Market, Red Cow, French Hen, Solo's and more! Call 612.245.0088 for a private showing and minimum qualifications. Professionally managed by New Concepts. Minimum 580 credit, no UD's and 3x gross income