286 Stinson Street West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

286 Stinson Street West

286 Stinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

286 Stinson Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is all on one level. This unit features a front porch, large windows that bring in lots of natural light, a large living/dining area, a partially fenced in yard, and a one car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/yapd-R4_lzw

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Stinson Street West have any available units?
286 Stinson Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Stinson Street West have?
Some of 286 Stinson Street West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Stinson Street West currently offering any rent specials?
286 Stinson Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Stinson Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 286 Stinson Street West is pet friendly.
Does 286 Stinson Street West offer parking?
Yes, 286 Stinson Street West offers parking.
Does 286 Stinson Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Stinson Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Stinson Street West have a pool?
No, 286 Stinson Street West does not have a pool.
Does 286 Stinson Street West have accessible units?
No, 286 Stinson Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Stinson Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Stinson Street West does not have units with dishwashers.

