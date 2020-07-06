286 Stinson Street West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is all on one level. This unit features a front porch, large windows that bring in lots of natural light, a large living/dining area, a partially fenced in yard, and a one car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/yapd-R4_lzw



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.