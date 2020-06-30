279 Bates Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

New New New - Three Bedroom, One Bath Home SFH Renovated Inside & Out - Daytons Bluff - Another awesome listing from Lisakay and Housing Hub!



***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showing will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***



New inside and out, don't miss out on this gorgeous single-family home in the Dayton's Bluff Neighborhood. Refinished hardwood floors and beautifully detailed woodwork.Three bedrooms (all on the 2nd floor), one bathroom featuring a claw foot tub. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space for the cook in the family. The entire house has gone through renovations, does miss out on this home, it won't last long.



It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($45/month) and Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Lisakay 612-466-0130 to schedule a showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



