St. Paul, MN
279 Bates Ave
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

279 Bates Ave

279 North Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

279 North Bates Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New New New - Three Bedroom, One Bath Home SFH Renovated Inside & Out - Daytons Bluff - Another awesome listing from Lisakay and Housing Hub!

***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showing will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***

New inside and out, don't miss out on this gorgeous single-family home in the Dayton's Bluff Neighborhood. Refinished hardwood floors and beautifully detailed woodwork.Three bedrooms (all on the 2nd floor), one bathroom featuring a claw foot tub. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space for the cook in the family. The entire house has gone through renovations, does miss out on this home, it won't last long.

It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($45/month) and Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Lisakay 612-466-0130 to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3686927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Bates Ave have any available units?
279 Bates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Bates Ave have?
Some of 279 Bates Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Bates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
279 Bates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Bates Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Bates Ave is pet friendly.
Does 279 Bates Ave offer parking?
No, 279 Bates Ave does not offer parking.
Does 279 Bates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 Bates Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Bates Ave have a pool?
No, 279 Bates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 279 Bates Ave have accessible units?
No, 279 Bates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Bates Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Bates Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

