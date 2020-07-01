All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
238 Lexington Parkway North, #1 - 1
238 Lexington Parkway North, #1 - 1

238 Lexington Pkwy N · No Longer Available
Location

238 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a main level unit in an extraordinary duplex where old charm meets modern updates! Features include a sun room, living room with brick fireplace that has a newer gas insert situated between beautiful, original dark wood built-ins that match the classic buffet in the dining room. Gorgeous wood beams adorn the ceilings in both the living and dining rooms adding wonderful architectural details. The kitchen has been updated with new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms with a ton of natural light and a remodeled full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. You will have your own private washer and dryer. There is a shared patio space with furniture and a gas grill! You won't want to pass this up! One detached garage stall included. School District #625.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit. All utilities (gas, electric, water, garbage, and lawn care) are included in rent. The only responsibility of the tenants is handling snow care. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and a 300 non-refundable pet pee (excludes dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Main floor unit of duplex with a sun room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
