238 Lexington Parkway North, #1 - 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This is a main level unit in an extraordinary duplex where old charm meets modern updates! Features include a sun room, living room with brick fireplace that has a newer gas insert situated between beautiful, original dark wood built-ins that match the classic buffet in the dining room. Gorgeous wood beams adorn the ceilings in both the living and dining rooms adding wonderful architectural details. The kitchen has been updated with new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms with a ton of natural light and a remodeled full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. You will have your own private washer and dryer. There is a shared patio space with furniture and a gas grill! You won't want to pass this up! One detached garage stall included. School District #625.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit. All utilities (gas, electric, water, garbage, and lawn care) are included in rent. The only responsibility of the tenants is handling snow care. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and a 300 non-refundable pet pee (excludes dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

