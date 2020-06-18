2225 Summit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Long Term Rental Available. 12 Month Minimum. Fully Furnished or not furnished at all. Currently a short term rental. Flexible Starting Date. Rare Victorian, Historic Summit Ave Home rental available next to Univ of St Thomas with 3 Car Attached Garage and Multiple Driveway Spaces. Travel Back to the 1920’s , Beautiful boulevard view , large room sizes, amazing original details such as multi-layered crown, wainscoting, fireplace and arched windows. Original Hardwood Floors Refinished. On site laundry. Property is close to both downtown Minneapolis and St Paul. All Stadiums and MSP Airport and Mall Of America 5-20 minutes by car.