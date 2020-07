Amenities

ASK HOW TO GET FREE RENT FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. This charming 3 bedroom sits on a very large lot. Great space for any gardener. Great driveway in the back for off street parking. Hardwood floors through out. Large basement for storage or laundry. Home will be available 12/6/2019.

This home is not Section 8 approved. No more than 4 occupants in this home.

No major felonies and no UD's within the last 5 years.

Application fee is $45 per adult. Ask about pet policy.