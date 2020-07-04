2061 Burns Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3 BR 2 Bath Duplex for Rent - $1650



Recently remodeled 3 bedroom duplex for rent in the Battle Creek neighborhood in St. Paul.



Located just minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, 3M Headquarters and downtown St. Paul.



Features include, updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and flooring. Recently remodeled bathrooms with tile floors and showers. Refinished and re-stained original hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit. One stall garage and extra off-street parking.



~ Tenant pays all utilities



~ Available May 1st



~ Rent $1650 per month



~ Deposit one months rent



~ No smoking, no pets



~ Not Section 8 Certified



~ $45 application fee per adult



~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.



For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957



****Due to the current Shelter in Place order we have added a video tour to this listing, if you are interested in applying after viewing the videos and reviewing our rental qualifications, please email or text for the link to apply.***



Video Links Here;

https://youtu.be/HBDEkqTzmGk

https://youtu.be/YqNH2ggfdV0

https://youtu.be/6VmoMW9KBGM