2055 Fairmount Ave

STUDENT RENTAL NEAR ST THOMAS & ST CATHERINE U - Property Id: 123928
Three of four bedrooms are available in this four bedroom home, three blocks from University of St Thomas. Off street parking, backyard deck and close to the bus line. Also close to St Catherine University and Macalester College. One male UST Student currently living in the house through 5/31/2020. Open to renting individual rooms or remaining three rooms to a group. $600 per bedroom
No Dogs Allowed
