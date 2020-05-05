All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2055 Fairmount Ave

2055 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Fairmount Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
STUDENT RENTAL NEAR ST THOMAS & ST CATHERINE U - Property Id: 123928

Three of four bedrooms are available in this four bedroom home, three blocks from University of St Thomas. Off street parking, backyard deck and close to the bus line. Also close to St Catherine University and Macalester College. One male UST Student currently living in the house through 5/31/2020. Open to renting individual rooms or remaining three rooms to a group. $600 per bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123928p
Property Id 123928

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5012876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
2055 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 2055 Fairmount Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2055 Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2055 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 2055 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 Fairmount Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 2055 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 2055 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
