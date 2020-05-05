2055 Fairmount Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

STUDENT RENTAL NEAR ST THOMAS & ST CATHERINE U - Property Id: 123928



Three of four bedrooms are available in this four bedroom home, three blocks from University of St Thomas. Off street parking, backyard deck and close to the bus line. Also close to St Catherine University and Macalester College. One male UST Student currently living in the house through 5/31/2020. Open to renting individual rooms or remaining three rooms to a group. $600 per bedroom

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123928p

Property Id 123928



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5012876)