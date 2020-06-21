Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1927 Sherwood Ave. Available 02/01/20 Updated Charming Eastside 3 Bedroom - Another great listing from Sammi (651-208-3468) and Housing Hub!



This 3 bedroom 1 bath updated home has beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the main floor. The spacious dining and living areas have great natural light and historical charm with architecture details. The kitchen has been updated with modern finishes like granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. You have an updated mudroom off the back entry leading to a new concrete patio for entertaining guests. If the weather is an issue you'll love the three season front porch. Off-street parking seals the deal!



Tucked back in a quiet block near Hillcrest Golf Club, this renovated home is close to several city parks, restaurants, and easy access to I-94, Hwy 36 and Maplewood Mall.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Pets are considered with an additional non refundable pet fee and pet rent.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



For fastest response, please call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE2677666)