All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1927 Sherwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1927 Sherwood Ave.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1927 Sherwood Ave.

1927 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1927 Sherwood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1927 Sherwood Ave. Available 02/01/20 Updated Charming Eastside 3 Bedroom - Another great listing from Sammi (651-208-3468) and Housing Hub!

This 3 bedroom 1 bath updated home has beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the main floor. The spacious dining and living areas have great natural light and historical charm with architecture details. The kitchen has been updated with modern finishes like granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. You have an updated mudroom off the back entry leading to a new concrete patio for entertaining guests. If the weather is an issue you'll love the three season front porch. Off-street parking seals the deal!

Tucked back in a quiet block near Hillcrest Golf Club, this renovated home is close to several city parks, restaurants, and easy access to I-94, Hwy 36 and Maplewood Mall.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Pets are considered with an additional non refundable pet fee and pet rent.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

For fastest response, please call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2677666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have any available units?
1927 Sherwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have?
Some of 1927 Sherwood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Sherwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Sherwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Sherwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Sherwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Sherwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Sherwood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1927 Sherwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1927 Sherwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Sherwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Sherwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law