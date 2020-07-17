All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1918 Hyacinth Avenue E

1918 East Hyacinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1918 East Hyacinth Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Agent and tenant to verify all measurements and data. Built in 2006 single family home for rent in Saint Paul!! Great floor plan. Open two level foyer w/ main level den including french doors. Four bedrooms on upper level w/ master suite. Easy access to major highways. You dont want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have any available units?
1918 Hyacinth Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have?
Some of 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Hyacinth Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have a pool?
No, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Hyacinth Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
