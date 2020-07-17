1918 Hyacinth Avenue E

1918 East Hyacinth Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119 Southern Hayden Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Agent and tenant to verify all measurements and data. Built in 2006 single family home for rent in Saint Paul!! Great floor plan. Open two level foyer w/ main level den including french doors. Four bedrooms on upper level w/ master suite. Easy access to major highways. You dont want to miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
