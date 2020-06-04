All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

1798 Van Buren Ave

1798 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1798 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautiful 3BR and 1BATH Home. This home has all newer stainless steel appliances. Larger bathroom with newer vanity. Great porch on the front of the home for those beautiful spring and summer evenings. There is a detached garage that is perfect for one car. This home will go quickly. Don't wait. Call us now.

Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), credit score min 620, Minimum monthly income of 3x.

Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have any available units?
1798 Van Buren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1798 Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Van Buren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1798 Van Buren Ave offers parking.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Van Buren Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1798 Van Buren Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
