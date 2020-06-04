1798 Van Buren Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful 3BR and 1BATH Home. This home has all newer stainless steel appliances. Larger bathroom with newer vanity. Great porch on the front of the home for those beautiful spring and summer evenings. There is a detached garage that is perfect for one car. This home will go quickly. Don't wait. Call us now.



Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), credit score min 620, Minimum monthly income of 3x.



Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.