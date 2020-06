Amenities

all utils included internet access

Renters Warehouse and Jeff Anderson present this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex. Very nice living room that open up to the kitchen. Bedroom can fit a queen bed. One off street parking spot. All utilities included in rent. You are only responsible for Cable and internet. $55 application fee per adult. No Pets. No Laundry.