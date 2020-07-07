All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1755 Blair Avenue

1755 Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Blair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1755 Blair Avenue Available 06/01/20 Hot 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in St. Paul Now Available - This great 3 Bed 1 Bath home in St. Paul makes city living affordable and accessible!

Freshly painted interior makes it sleek and modern inside. A screened in porch for summer nights right off the dining room. Kitchen has a barstool pull-up area and newer appliances.
This home has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, and its own washer and dryer.

Household income must be 2x monthly rent.

Credit and background check required.

Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide an explanation and the owner will make a decision.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Blair Avenue have any available units?
1755 Blair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1755 Blair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Blair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Blair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue offer parking?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Blair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Blair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Blair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

