1755 Blair Avenue Available 06/01/20 Hot 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in St. Paul Now Available - This great 3 Bed 1 Bath home in St. Paul makes city living affordable and accessible!



Freshly painted interior makes it sleek and modern inside. A screened in porch for summer nights right off the dining room. Kitchen has a barstool pull-up area and newer appliances.

This home has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, and its own washer and dryer.



Household income must be 2x monthly rent.



Credit and background check required.



Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide an explanation and the owner will make a decision.



No Pets Allowed



