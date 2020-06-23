1726 Maryland Avenue East

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make yourself at home in this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,455 sq. ft. home located in Saint Paul! This home features a spacious floor plan and eat in kitchen with breakfast area. Enjoy hanging out in the huge game room, or get cozy in the beautiful living room featuring arched doorways. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.