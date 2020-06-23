All apartments in St. Paul
1726 Maryland Avenue East
1726 Maryland Avenue East

1726 Maryland Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Maryland Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Amenities

Make yourself at home in this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,455 sq. ft. home located in Saint Paul! This home features a spacious floor plan and eat in kitchen with breakfast area. Enjoy hanging out in the huge game room, or get cozy in the beautiful living room featuring arched doorways. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have any available units?
1726 Maryland Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1726 Maryland Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Maryland Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Maryland Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Maryland Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East offer parking?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Maryland Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Maryland Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
