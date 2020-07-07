All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1657 Atlantic St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1657 Atlantic St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

1657 Atlantic St

1657 Atlantic Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1657 Atlantic Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
Terrific 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just 1.5 blocks east of Lake Phalen and 2 blocks from the Gateway Regional bike and walking trail. Features include nice hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen complete with corner table and bench, three bedrooms on main floor and a 4th bedroom in the nicely finished lower level. The lower level also includes a large family room with corner kitchen area, a 3/4 bathroom and a spacious den complete with cabinets and counter. There is a deck in the newly landscaped fenced back yard, two car detached garage with an electric opener and central air. Appliances include electric range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. There is also an alarm system that can be activated by the tenant. Along with the prime features noted above, the home is just minutes from a regional recreation area which includes a golf course, picnic area, sailing, swimming, public gymnasium and ice skating rink. The home is only a short walk to the neighborhood grocery store and bus transit center and in close proximity to elementary school all the way up to high school.

YOU WILL VIEW THIS HOME VIA A CODEBOX. YOU WILL NOT BE MEETING WITH ANYONE.

PETS - Dog allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months. NOTE - we do not allow Winter move outs (November 1st through March 31st).

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 12 x 11 Main
Bedroom 2 - 10 x 9 Main
Bedroom 3 - 12 x 9 Main
Living Room - 24 x 11 Main
Dining Room - 12 x 11 Main
Kitchen - 19 x 9 Main
Family Room - 31 x 19 Lower

Approximate Utilities:
Electric/gas = $150/mo.
Water = $175/qtr.
Trash = $65/qtr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Atlantic St have any available units?
1657 Atlantic St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Atlantic St have?
Some of 1657 Atlantic St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Atlantic St currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Atlantic St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Atlantic St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Atlantic St is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Atlantic St offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Atlantic St offers parking.
Does 1657 Atlantic St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 Atlantic St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Atlantic St have a pool?
No, 1657 Atlantic St does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Atlantic St have accessible units?
No, 1657 Atlantic St does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Atlantic St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Atlantic St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law