1657 Atlantic St

Terrific 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just 1.5 blocks east of Lake Phalen and 2 blocks from the Gateway Regional bike and walking trail. Features include nice hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen complete with corner table and bench, three bedrooms on main floor and a 4th bedroom in the nicely finished lower level. The lower level also includes a large family room with corner kitchen area, a 3/4 bathroom and a spacious den complete with cabinets and counter. There is a deck in the newly landscaped fenced back yard, two car detached garage with an electric opener and central air. Appliances include electric range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. There is also an alarm system that can be activated by the tenant. Along with the prime features noted above, the home is just minutes from a regional recreation area which includes a golf course, picnic area, sailing, swimming, public gymnasium and ice skating rink. The home is only a short walk to the neighborhood grocery store and bus transit center and in close proximity to elementary school all the way up to high school.



YOU WILL VIEW THIS HOME VIA A CODEBOX. YOU WILL NOT BE MEETING WITH ANYONE.



PETS - Dog allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months. NOTE - we do not allow Winter move outs (November 1st through March 31st).



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 - 12 x 11 Main

Bedroom 2 - 10 x 9 Main

Bedroom 3 - 12 x 9 Main

Living Room - 24 x 11 Main

Dining Room - 12 x 11 Main

Kitchen - 19 x 9 Main

Family Room - 31 x 19 Lower



Approximate Utilities:

Electric/gas = $150/mo.

Water = $175/qtr.

Trash = $65/qtr.