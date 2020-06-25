1630 Selby Avenue - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available September 1, amazing location! Spacious 2 bedroom, original built in woodwork, hardwood floors, dishwasher, front and back balcony, coin laundry in basement, and free storage unit. Professional and friendly management, with prompt snow removal and lawn care. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 to set up a showing. No pets, smoke free building. Visit northernsunriseproperties.com to see all of our available units.

Charming neighborhood, 4-plex building close to Macalester and U of St. Thomas. One block from Snelling with new amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Rose Street Patisserie bakery, O'gara's coming soon, and new soccer stadium.