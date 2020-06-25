All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:18 PM

1630 Selby Avenue - 4

1630 County Road 35 · No Longer Available
Location

1630 County Road 35, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Available September 1, amazing location! Spacious 2 bedroom, original built in woodwork, hardwood floors, dishwasher, front and back balcony, coin laundry in basement, and free storage unit. Professional and friendly management, with prompt snow removal and lawn care. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 to set up a showing. No pets, smoke free building. Visit northernsunriseproperties.com to see all of our available units.
Charming neighborhood, 4-plex building close to Macalester and U of St. Thomas. One block from Snelling with new amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Rose Street Patisserie bakery, O'gara's coming soon, and new soccer stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have any available units?
1630 Selby Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 1630 Selby Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Selby Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Selby Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.
