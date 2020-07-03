1624 Etna Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aefce9d0b2 ---- Welcome home! This home has been carefully renovated and was just completed in July 2019. Loads of updates make this home move-in ready: every inch of flooring and paint replaced and upgraded, total kitchen remodel (countertops, fixtures, appliances), all bathrooms remodeled, and more! Enjoy quick access to major roadways and Lake Phalen. - Home Features: - New Carpet - New stainless steel appliances - New Flooring - Fresh Paint - 2 Fireplaces! - 3 Bathrooms - Huge fenced in yard