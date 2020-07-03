All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

1624 Etna Street

1624 North Etna Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 North Etna Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Frost Lake

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aefce9d0b2 ---- Welcome home! This home has been carefully renovated and was just completed in July 2019. Loads of updates make this home move-in ready: every inch of flooring and paint replaced and upgraded, total kitchen remodel (countertops, fixtures, appliances), all bathrooms remodeled, and more! Enjoy quick access to major roadways and Lake Phalen. - Home Features: - New Carpet - New stainless steel appliances - New Flooring - Fresh Paint - 2 Fireplaces! - 3 Bathrooms - Huge fenced in yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

