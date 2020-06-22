1608 Alameda South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Available December 2018, this pet-friendly, 1,625 sq ft, 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house has everything you are looking for! Nestled just off Larpenteur Ave and only minutes from Como Regional Park, this home features a detached two-car garage, a large fenced-in backyard, spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops, a finished basement perfect for entertaining, in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash removal. Dogs & cats are permitted with $200 pet fee + $25 per month pet rent (per pet). Breed Restrictions may apply. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1595.00 Schedule Your Showing Today! Call 952-893-9900, text 612-315-0193 or email Info@simplyres.com. Hurry this wont last long! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Apply Today!