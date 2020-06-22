All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1608 Alameda South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1608 Alameda South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1608 Alameda South

1608 Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Alameda Street, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Available December 2018, this pet-friendly, 1,625 sq ft, 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house has everything you are looking for! Nestled just off Larpenteur Ave and only minutes from Como Regional Park, this home features a detached two-car garage, a large fenced-in backyard, spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops, a finished basement perfect for entertaining, in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash removal. Dogs & cats are permitted with $200 pet fee + $25 per month pet rent (per pet). Breed Restrictions may apply. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1595.00 Schedule Your Showing Today! Call 952-893-9900, text 612-315-0193 or email Info@simplyres.com. Hurry this wont last long! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Alameda South have any available units?
1608 Alameda South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Alameda South have?
Some of 1608 Alameda South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Alameda South currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Alameda South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Alameda South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Alameda South is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Alameda South offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Alameda South does offer parking.
Does 1608 Alameda South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Alameda South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Alameda South have a pool?
No, 1608 Alameda South does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Alameda South have accessible units?
No, 1608 Alameda South does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Alameda South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Alameda South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law