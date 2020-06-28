All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

1600 Bayard Avenue

1600 West Bayard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 West Bayard Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Highland park home. 3 bed 1 bath, bright and open main level, gleaming hardwood floors, off street parking plus detached garage, new paint throughout, tile floors, updated heat and A/C, washer and dryer in unit, private fenced back yard with patio. Pets allowed with owner approval. Upstairs master features 2 walk in closets, and tons of natural light. Just steps from all the highland neighborhood has to offer, highland park, golf course, shopping, dining, 1 block from the bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Bayard Avenue have any available units?
1600 Bayard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Bayard Avenue have?
Some of 1600 Bayard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Bayard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Bayard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Bayard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Bayard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Bayard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Bayard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1600 Bayard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Bayard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Bayard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Bayard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Bayard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Bayard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Bayard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Bayard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
