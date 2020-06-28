1600 Bayard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated Highland park home. 3 bed 1 bath, bright and open main level, gleaming hardwood floors, off street parking plus detached garage, new paint throughout, tile floors, updated heat and A/C, washer and dryer in unit, private fenced back yard with patio. Pets allowed with owner approval. Upstairs master features 2 walk in closets, and tons of natural light. Just steps from all the highland neighborhood has to offer, highland park, golf course, shopping, dining, 1 block from the bus.