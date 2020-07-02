All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 31 2019 at 1:19 PM

1584 Pacific Street

1584 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

1584 Pacific Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Battle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b5ec0902f ----
Large 4 bedroom 1.5 in a side by side duplex. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level. New carpet installed on main floor months ago!

2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, 2 bedrooms and half bathroom downstairs. Large basement has plenty of room for storage and includes in unit washer and dryer. Property boasts fenced in backyard and private garage stall, as well as one other off street parking spot.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, except trash removal. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking, or section 8.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 Pacific Street have any available units?
1584 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1584 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1584 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1584 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Pacific Street offers parking.
Does 1584 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1584 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1584 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1584 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1584 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.

