1584 Pacific Street

Large 4 bedroom 1.5 in a side by side duplex. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level. New carpet installed on main floor months ago!



2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, 2 bedrooms and half bathroom downstairs. Large basement has plenty of room for storage and includes in unit washer and dryer. Property boasts fenced in backyard and private garage stall, as well as one other off street parking spot.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, except trash removal. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking, or section 8.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.