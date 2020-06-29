1555 Idaho Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Recently updated with fresh paint, flooring, Window coverings, etc. This home shines and is decorated beautifully with modern colors and design. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and recently finished lower level family room with bar. Situated on a huge corner lot with mature trees and oversized 2 car garage. New furnace, windows and roof. Hardwood floors, central air, this has just what you need. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow, and $7.00/mo processing and reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer service availability. Available by November 1. RENT $1395, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395, one time lease administrative fee $150. Occupants 18yrs+ apply. $55 non refundable application fee. This is a professionally managed property with 24/7 maintenance. Sorry, not approved for Section 8