Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1555 Idaho Avenue E
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:45 PM

1555 Idaho Avenue E

1555 East Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1555 East Idaho Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated with fresh paint, flooring, Window coverings, etc. This home shines and is decorated beautifully with modern colors and design. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and recently finished lower level family room with bar. Situated on a huge corner lot with mature trees and oversized 2 car garage. New furnace, windows and roof. Hardwood floors, central air, this has just what you need. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow, and $7.00/mo processing and reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer service availability. Available by November 1. RENT $1395, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395, one time lease administrative fee $150. Occupants 18yrs+ apply. $55 non refundable application fee. This is a professionally managed property with 24/7 maintenance. Sorry, not approved for Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have any available units?
1555 Idaho Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have?
Some of 1555 Idaho Avenue E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Idaho Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Idaho Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Idaho Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Idaho Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Idaho Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Idaho Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have a pool?
No, 1555 Idaho Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1555 Idaho Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Idaho Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Idaho Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.

