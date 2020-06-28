All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1500 Reaney Ave
1500 Reaney Ave

1500 East Reaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1500 East Reaney Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkway - Greenbrier

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous restored hardwood floors in this traditional side by side duplex unit. Two bedrooms and bath on the upper level, with living room, dining room and separate kitchen on the main level. Unfinished basement and one car detached garage spot included.

Available now! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for sewer/water, gas, electricity, and trash to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,600+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 1500 Reaney

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Reaney Ave have any available units?
1500 Reaney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1500 Reaney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Reaney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Reaney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Reaney Ave offers parking.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave have a pool?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave have accessible units?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Reaney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Reaney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
