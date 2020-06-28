All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

142 Baker St

142 Baker Street West · No Longer Available
Location

142 Baker Street West, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
142 Baker St Available 10/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex in St. Paul with Garage! Great Spot! - 142 Baker Unit 1 is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a great block in St.Paul.

Large kitchen with updated cabinets and counter tops. Great sized living and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout the home. This home comes with a front porch and a 1 stall garage. Laundry on site.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash.

No Pets

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: 600+ Required
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Baker St have any available units?
142 Baker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Baker St have?
Some of 142 Baker St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
142 Baker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Baker St pet-friendly?
No, 142 Baker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 142 Baker St offer parking?
Yes, 142 Baker St offers parking.
Does 142 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Baker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Baker St have a pool?
No, 142 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 142 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 142 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Baker St does not have units with dishwashers.
