Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

142 Baker St Available 10/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex in St. Paul with Garage! Great Spot! - 142 Baker Unit 1 is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a great block in St.Paul.



Large kitchen with updated cabinets and counter tops. Great sized living and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout the home. This home comes with a front porch and a 1 stall garage. Laundry on site.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash.



No Pets



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: 600+ Required

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5115208)