Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8

1355 North Eustis Street · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Located in the historical site of St. Anthony / St. Paul area. Enjoy the beautiful and peaceful setting conveniently located with easy access to Highways 280, 35W, 94 and nearby colleges as well. Walking distance to the medical district, including Health Partners of St. Paul, as well as the Luther Seminary College, U of M-St. Paul and Mpls campus.
Pet Policy: No pets.
Screening criteria: Standard
Parking: Resident only permit parking. Off-street parking also available.. Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven, AC.
2nd floor
Tenant pays electricity, cable, telephone and internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have any available units?
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have?
Some of 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 is pet friendly.
Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 does offer parking.
Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have a pool?
No, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have accessible units?
No, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
