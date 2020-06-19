1337 Arkwright St N #119

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Fully Remodeled corner unit with a ton of windows! New everything! Stainless Steel appliances! Located in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood and across the street from Arlington Arkwright Park and dog park. Pardon our hallway dust as we upgrade our building!

Pet Policy: Friendly Dog OK with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats OK with $200 non refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off street parking. Limited Garage Parking available for $50/month.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, AC.

1st Floor

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash