All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1337 Arkwright St N #119.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1337 Arkwright St N #119
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1337 Arkwright St N #119

1337 North Arkwright Street · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Fully Remodeled corner unit with a ton of windows! New everything! Stainless Steel appliances! Located in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood and across the street from Arlington Arkwright Park and dog park. Pardon our hallway dust as we upgrade our building!
Pet Policy: Friendly Dog OK with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats OK with $200 non refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking. Limited Garage Parking available for $50/month.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, AC.
1st Floor
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have any available units?
1337 Arkwright St N #119 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have?
Some of 1337 Arkwright St N #119's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N #119 currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Arkwright St N #119 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N #119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 does offer parking.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have a pool?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have accessible units?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N #119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N #119 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1337 Arkwright St N #119?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity