1302 Fremont Avenue East

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a743aa40bb ----
Dayton\'s Bluff Upper Level Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath. 1 Year Lease, No Smoking. Laundry On-Site, Street Parking.
Available: Now!
Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Trash
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $50/month
Pet Policy: 1 < 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit
Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.