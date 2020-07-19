All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Fremont Avenue East

1302 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a743aa40bb ----
Dayton\'s Bluff Upper Level Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath. 1 Year Lease, No Smoking. Laundry On-Site, Street Parking.

Available: Now!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Trash
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $50/month

Pet Policy: 1 < 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have any available units?
1302 Fremont Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1302 Fremont Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Fremont Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Fremont Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Fremont Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East offer parking?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Fremont Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Fremont Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
