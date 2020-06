Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home!! Over $70,000 of updates makes this Mac Groveland property a hit. The remodel includes new cabinetry, tile flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom vanities, new carpet, tile backsplash, new windows, and refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Additional features include new deck, marble fireplace surround, stainless steel appliances, new lighting, and fresh paint.The basement is all new adding a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and additional living space.