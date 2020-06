Amenities

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 5BD/2BA home in Saint Paul is available 6/1 move in!! Main floor features kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom. Upstairs includes 1 bedroom! Lower level includes laundry, storage, bathroom, 2 bedrooms.(RENT: $2,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2,300) (ONE TIME Lease Admin fee:$150) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval, an additional deposit and monthly pet rent) Looking for long term tenants! To schedule a showing please email!