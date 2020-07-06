All apartments in St. Paul
1126 Norton Street

1126 Norton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Norton Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6097a7f013 ----
DON\'T MISS OUT! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! Single Family Home Featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Available 6/15!

This Home Features:

-Spacious Kitchen Featuring Island & Ample Cabinet Space

-Hardwood Floors

-Plenty of Natural Light Providing an Airy Feel to Home

-Unique Wood Trim Throughout

-Neutral Paint Throughout Most of the Home Making This Home Easier to Decorate to Your Style

-High Efficiency Furnace and Central A/C Helping to Save on Monthly Bills

-HUGE Deck in Back for Entertaining

-Private Driveway

-2 Car Oversized Detached Garage

This Home is Located Near South Como Park, Como Zoo, Lake Como and Marydale Park

Short Drive to Downtown St.Paul or Minneapolis and Easy Access to HWY 94 & 35E

Special Lease Terms:

??????1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas,water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care with owner tools (snow blower and lawn mower provided), phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for details?

2 Car Garage

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
