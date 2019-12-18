112 Manitoba Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Section 8 Approved! Spacious Four Bedroom in the North End of Saint Paul - Available now. Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



This 4 bedroom home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, main level bedroom and office. Large eat in kitchen with electric range on main floor. Upstairs has 3 carpeted bedrooms. Clean basement with washer and dryer included. 2 off street parking spots in rear of home. This home is located just off of Rice Street with lots of shopping and retail nearby. Easy access to I35E and downtown Saint Paul.



Approved for 4 bedroom Section 8 voucher.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash ($45/month), and lawn care/snow removal.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



