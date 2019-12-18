All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 112 Manitoba Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
112 Manitoba Ave W
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

112 Manitoba Ave W

112 West Manitoba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 West Manitoba Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Section 8 Approved! Spacious Four Bedroom in the North End of Saint Paul - Available now. Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

This 4 bedroom home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, main level bedroom and office. Large eat in kitchen with electric range on main floor. Upstairs has 3 carpeted bedrooms. Clean basement with washer and dryer included. 2 off street parking spots in rear of home. This home is located just off of Rice Street with lots of shopping and retail nearby. Easy access to I35E and downtown Saint Paul.

Approved for 4 bedroom Section 8 voucher.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash ($45/month), and lawn care/snow removal.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2498750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Manitoba Ave W have any available units?
112 Manitoba Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Manitoba Ave W have?
Some of 112 Manitoba Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Manitoba Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
112 Manitoba Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Manitoba Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Manitoba Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 112 Manitoba Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 112 Manitoba Ave W offers parking.
Does 112 Manitoba Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Manitoba Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Manitoba Ave W have a pool?
No, 112 Manitoba Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 112 Manitoba Ave W have accessible units?
No, 112 Manitoba Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Manitoba Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Manitoba Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law