11 Como Ave

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeb50ea020 ---- Classic Historic Condominium Home in a gem of a neighborhood. Close to everything including Downtown St Paul, Highways and The State Capitol PERFECT for those who want to RENT and start the process to OWN. You should have Stable Employment Household GROSS Annual Income greater than $50,000.00 No Disqualifying Criminal History No Evictions. RENT with the INTENT to PURCHASE (Security Deposit required but flexible) Beautiful and spacious 2Br/1Ba Condo, Your next dream home in a great neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home Located in St Paul in a safe neighborhood RENT with the intention to own, You may be closer to your dream home than you think, so Take Action Now. This house does have an amazing vibe, schedule your showing today! No voucher holder inquiries please No rent only inquiries please No realtors please Poor Credit may be ok, but you must be serious about intending to buy. You may be closer than you think for qualifying for a mortgage! Your beautiful NEW home includes a great updated kitchen. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule a showing with us today!