All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 11 Como Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
11 Como Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11 Como Ave

11 Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Capitol

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeb50ea020 ---- Classic Historic Condominium Home in a gem of a neighborhood. Close to everything including Downtown St Paul, Highways and The State Capitol PERFECT for those who want to RENT and start the process to OWN. You should have Stable Employment Household GROSS Annual Income greater than $50,000.00 No Disqualifying Criminal History No Evictions. RENT with the INTENT to PURCHASE (Security Deposit required but flexible) Beautiful and spacious 2Br/1Ba Condo, Your next dream home in a great neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home Located in St Paul in a safe neighborhood RENT with the intention to own, You may be closer to your dream home than you think, so Take Action Now. This house does have an amazing vibe, schedule your showing today! No voucher holder inquiries please No rent only inquiries please No realtors please Poor Credit may be ok, but you must be serious about intending to buy. You may be closer than you think for qualifying for a mortgage! Your beautiful NEW home includes a great updated kitchen. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule a showing with us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Como Ave have any available units?
11 Como Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 11 Como Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 Como Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Como Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 Como Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 11 Como Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 Como Ave offers parking.
Does 11 Como Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Como Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Como Ave have a pool?
No, 11 Como Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 Como Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 Como Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Como Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Como Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Como Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Como Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law