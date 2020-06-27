All apartments in St. Paul
Location

1064 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1064 Van Buren Available 09/16/19 Rare 1 Bdrm Single Family Home with Large Private Yard near Light Rail - Another Fabulous Listing by Katie and Housing Hub!

This Unique Find Won't Last Long! This cozy updated 1 bd/1ba single family home has an updated kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, updated appliances, including washer and dryer, plenty of natural light and storage in the basement. This home has a wonderful, large, private fenced yard with mature trees. Perfect for someone interested in gardening or just spending time outside grilling.

This home is conveniently located in between downtown Mpls and St Paul on the Green Line near University and Lexington. This home is close to 94 and is just minutes away from Como Zoo and Conservatory. Nearby parks include Horton Park, West Minnehaha Park and Dunning Field. Enjoy a community with many local shops and some of the best restaurants St Paul has to offer.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including snow removal and lawn care.

This unit is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

This is a professionally managed property from the folks at Housing Hub. Our secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.

Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE5081779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Van Buren have any available units?
1064 Van Buren doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Van Buren have?
Some of 1064 Van Buren's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Van Buren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Van Buren pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Van Buren is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Van Buren offer parking?
No, 1064 Van Buren does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 Van Buren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Van Buren have a pool?
No, 1064 Van Buren does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 1064 Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Van Buren does not have units with dishwashers.
