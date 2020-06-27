Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1064 Van Buren Available 09/16/19 Rare 1 Bdrm Single Family Home with Large Private Yard near Light Rail - Another Fabulous Listing by Katie and Housing Hub!



This Unique Find Won't Last Long! This cozy updated 1 bd/1ba single family home has an updated kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, updated appliances, including washer and dryer, plenty of natural light and storage in the basement. This home has a wonderful, large, private fenced yard with mature trees. Perfect for someone interested in gardening or just spending time outside grilling.



This home is conveniently located in between downtown Mpls and St Paul on the Green Line near University and Lexington. This home is close to 94 and is just minutes away from Como Zoo and Conservatory. Nearby parks include Horton Park, West Minnehaha Park and Dunning Field. Enjoy a community with many local shops and some of the best restaurants St Paul has to offer.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including snow removal and lawn care.



This unit is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



This is a professionally managed property from the folks at Housing Hub. Our secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Application Criteria is as follows:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



