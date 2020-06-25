1038 Rice St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c03afd1019 ---- Pet friendly home located in the heart of the North End St. Paul! This charming 3 bed den/1 bath home features original woodwork, stained glass windows, gleaming hardwood floors. Has a large kitchen with eat-in space plus walk-in pantry. Enjoy the front screened in porch and back yard with deck surrounded by fence & hedges for privacy. Has a one car garage. Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c03afd1019