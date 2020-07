Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 12/01/19 Large 3BRM available in Historic Dayton's Bluff - Property Id: 19039



This property is full of charm and character, but contains some nice upgrades as well. It has a spacious kitchen, with a gas range and three nice sized bedrooms. Located close to Metro State and 3 minutes to 94. Don't miss calling this gem your new home. *Free Laundry Onsite

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/19039p

Property Id 19039



